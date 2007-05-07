Sanmina-SCI says IRS, Labour join<br>options investigation

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the Labour Department have joined the organizations to look into EMS provider Sanmina-SCI`s stock-option granting procedures.

The company said it has received a document request from the IRS and notice that the Labor Department is conducting an audit. Sanimna-SCI said earlier that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California were looking into its practices, Silicon Valley / San Jose Business Journal reports.