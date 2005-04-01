Ericsson makes breakthrough in Colombia

Ericsson has signed a breakthrough broadband access contract with Colombian fixed operator Telebucaramanga. Ericsson will deliver its Public Ethernet Broadband Access solution, becoming the first ADSL2+ in service in the Northern Latin America market region.

Ericsson will assist Telebucaramanga to build an advanced broadband access network through its Ethernet DSL Access solution, allowing the operator to deliver the triple play services of data, voice and video over one, common infrastructure. The contract includes an end-to-end broadband access solution, comprising HomeGateways, IP-DSLAMs, Metro Network and associated management systems and services.