Aeroflex and AT4 wireless in worldwide<br>sales and distribution agreement

Aeroflex and AT4 wireless have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement for the sale and support of the WiMAX RF Conformance Test (WiMAX RCT MINT T2110) and WiMAX Protocol Conformance Test (WiMAX PCT MINT T223x) systems.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Aeroflex will provide the worldwide sales and support channel for both conformance test systems to all customers for WiMAX technology including the accredited WiMAX test laboratories. The PCT is being co-developed by the two companies under their ongoing collaborative development agreement while the RCT is being developed by AT4 wireless.



In addition, as a further evolution in the joint development activities of the two companies, Aeroflex will use its leading wireless test manufacturing facilities in the UK to manufacture AT4 wireless' WIMAX signalling unit which is used in both the WiMAX RCT and WiMAX PCT testers.



“This sales and distribution agreement, along with the manufacturing enhancement, leverages the skills and strengths of both companies enabling us to significantly increase our test case development and our output capacity." said John Jager, General Manager of Aeroflex Test Solutions, Wireless Division. “The strong market demand provides a positive environment for the further growth of both companies. Our expanding partnership with AT4 wireless puts us in an even stronger position to meet the increased demand."



“Our WiMAX RCT and WiMAX PCT systems uniquely utilise the same core signalling engine making us the only supplier that can offer a consistent, compatible and reliable capability across both RF and protocol testing." said Fernando E. Hardasmal, Deputy General Director of AT4 wireless. “Our cooperation with Aeroflex is building on our success in GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSDPA and we expect to achieve great results in WiMAX as well."