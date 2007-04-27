DSM Computer AG expanded in Munich

DSM computer AG expanded its production facility in Munich/Germany to more than 5000 square meters. Within only four months the areas for manufacturing, development, projects and quality assurance have been enlarged.

DSM Computer is specialized on industrial computer systems and concentrates on a production in Germany. The company plans further growth in the coming years. CEO Bernd Gallenberger said: "„Made in Germany" still stands for safety and quality. Due to short design times and optimized manufacturing processes we are able to manufacture our products also in Germany in great quantities and at competitive prices. DSM manages to invest against the trend not abroad but in Munich."



DSM was founded in 1981 and produces customer-specific 19" industry computers, high-quality panel systems and a family of embedded systems completely in Munich. The „Modular World" concept introduced by DSM in the eighties is meanwhile industry-wide in use.