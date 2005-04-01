Linux to enter mobile markets

According to computerweekly.com analyst Meta Group expects Linux to take a significant share of the mobile operating system market within the next five years.

Manufacturers including Motorola, Siemens and Samsung are expected to drive the growth for Linux to capture about 20-25% of the global mobile OS market which today is dominated by Symbian, Palm and Windows mobile.



The initial introduction of Linux to mobile phones will take place in emerging countries such as China and India where the market has no previous history of using establlished operating systems.



Though Meta also expects a few high-end smartphones during this time to be equipped with Linux.