Philips spins off SoC unit

Royal Philips Electronics announced that Silicon Hive, a venture within Philips Technology Incubator, has been spun out as an independent company as of April 16, 2007.

New Venture Partners, TVM Capital and Philips have together invested $10 million in the new company. Philips retains a minority stake. Silicon Hive provides highly innovative programmable processor IP cores for the semiconductor and consumer electronics industry.



The investment enables Silicon Hive B.V. to implement its ambitious growth plans by scaling its commercial operations worldwide, and allowing further investments into new product development. As an independent semiconductor IP supplier, Silicon Hive has the freedom to license to the entire electronics industry. The new company will have offices in Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Silicon Valley (United States), Seoul (Korea) and Bangalore (India).



Silicon Hive enables semiconductor companies to make fully-programmable System-on-Chips (SoCs) for demanding applications, such as mobile TV, mobile WiMax, high quality imaging, and high definition video signal processing. High-volume electronics manufacturers can use a unified hardware platform for their products, whereby specific functionality and/or regional requirements can be programmed in software.



Silicon Hive is the second consecutive spin-out from Philips Technology Incubator group, formed four years ago to transform innovative Philips' technologies into new business opportunities. In January of this year Polymer Vision Ltd., focusing on products for the rollable display market, became an independent company with venture capital investment. Last year Philips Laser Sensors spun up into Philips Lighting Division to supply its Twin-eye Laser sensors to the PC peripheral and mobile industry.