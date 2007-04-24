Former US Sanmina-SCI plant reopens

A California-based company plans to reopen a former Sanmina-SCI plant in New Hampshire after leaving town almost five years ago, officials said yesterday.

In September 2002, Sanmina-SCI Corp. shuttered its plant in Derry, New Hampshire, a move that affected hundreds of employees. Sanmina is now planning on reopening its plant, officials said, although starting out with a smaller employee base. This was reported by Union Leader.