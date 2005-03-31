OEM group to merge its electronics subsidiaries

Swedish OEM Component AB, Egevo Elektronik AB and Pronesto AB merge to form OEM Electronics AB. During 2004 these three companies turned over MEUR 24 between them. In connection with this change sister companies have been founded with the name OEM Electronics in Finland and Poland.

The object of the merger is to enable our customers to purchase more products from one company but also retaining our expert knowledge. The object of the merger is also to strengthen the product offering whilst at the same time increase efficiency. The merger creates a powerful partner to the manufacturing industry and EMS customers. (Electronic Manufacturing Service).



Urban Malm, Business Director OEM International AB quotes, “We will have the big company’s resources but keep the special competence within respective business fields. At the same time, we will increase our possibilities to follow our customers abroad”.



OEM International, head office located in Sweden, comprises 23 operating units in eight countries. The Group trades in components and systems used in industrial automation. During 2004 the group’s turnover amounted to MEUR 1.40 with 571 employees. OEM Internationals B-share is quoted on the Stockholm stock exchange’s O-list.