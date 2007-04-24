ExCal signs four T&M agreements in Slovakia

ExCal AB, announces today that new agreements in Slovakia have been signed with Samsung, Datalogic, White Rodgers and TRW.

ExCal has a wide range of services within the segments of measurement, test and niche production. ExCal has its head-office is in Söderhamn, Sweden, and a local office in Slovakia for their Central European operations. All new agreements are signed for a year or more and are within the area of instrument service and calibration. According to ExCal, the new agreements, together with already established customers such as Sony, Panasonic and Emerson, brings ExCal to a leading position as a calibration partner for the electronic industry in the region.



Managing Director Ola Wallberg comments: “ExCal´s team in Slovakia, with local manager Michael Hjemgård, has done a very good job and it is obvious that our services and way of doing business has a demand on the market. To meet this progress we have started the process of adding a couple of personnel in Slovakia and within in short we will move to new facilities. It is most likely that also ExCal in Sweden will assist on some of the work under these agreements."