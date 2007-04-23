Rio Design expands into Europe

Rio Design Automation has expanded its international presence by naming Dave Johnson to lead its sales efforts in Europe. Johnson reports to Kaushik Sheth, Rio's chief executive officer.

He will drive adoption throughout Europe of Rio's RioMagic, the electronics industry's first chip-package co-design and optimization software for cutting-edge system-in-package (SiP) and Package-on-Package (PoP) designs.



Johnson joins Rio with more than 20 years of experience in both the semiconductor and EDA industries. He is founder and president of FirstShift Technologies, an independent sales representative firm for emerging electronic design automation (EDA) companies establishing themselves in Europe. After graduating with a bachelor's of science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, he was an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Design engineer and application engineer with VLSI Technology. He has held sales positions at EDA firms including Xynetix, Neolinear and Nascentric.