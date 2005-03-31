Shortages loom for LCD panel materials and components

Following a acute oversupply in 2004, materials and components used for the manufacturing of large-sized LCD panels are likely to enter a state of shortage in the second half of 2005, iSuppli Corp. predicts.

Supply of glass substrates for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, i.e. panels 10-inches or more in diagonal size, is expected to fall 8 to 10 percent short of demand in the second half of the year when measured in area, according to iSuppli's LCD Supply Chain report . Color filters used for fifth- and sixth-generation LCD fabs are forecasted to experience shortages of 7 to 12 percent in the fourth quarter.