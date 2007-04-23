Siemens EA outlooks a bright future up north

During the last three quarters, Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems, has seen a number of Nordic companies replacing their SMT equipment.

Siemens has installed over 20 new machines of the SIPLACE X and SIPLACE D models at more than 10 customers in the Northern European region during the last three quarters. Half of the machines have been sold in Sweden. “This shows clearly that many companies believes in electronics manufacturing in the future in Sweden", Mr. Göran Mellgren, Business Unit Manager at Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems, told evertiq.