Germany take the lead in microelectronics

According to the assessment of the German Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (VDE), Germany has bolstered its leading position as a location for microelectronics manufacturing and achieved the Number one position in Europe in this sector.

At the opening of Hannover Messe last week, the head of VDE Heinz Zimmer said that Germany was the European champion in the field of microelectronics, and the world champion when it came to medical technology. Mr. Zimmer also said that the German semiconductor market in 2007 is expected to grow by about 5 percent to sales of 12 billion euros.



At the same time Germany as a manufacturing location is also under pressure. In Asia 35 chip manufacturing facilities are being built at present, three in North America but only two in Europe.