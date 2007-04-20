GSPK Design expands in the UK

GSPK Design Ltd, a specialist electronic design company has announced that, as a result of continuing growth, they have expanded their operation and relocated into larger premises on the GSPK Technology Park.

According to GSPK Design, since their recent success at iDEA 2006, GSPK Design has seen their order book double and, as a result, will take occupation of a 5,000 sq ft unit in March, constituting a 25% expansion.



The GSPK Technology Park is the brainchild of Graham Keddie OBE, and has been specifically set up to assist small to medium sized manufacturing businesses in North Yorkshire. Located on the outskirts of Knaresborough, the GSPK Technology Park acts as a catalyst; focusing on encouraging growth, enterprise, innovation and development within manufacturing. Due to the flexibility and the nature of the Park, GSPK Design has been able to expand their office and manufacturing accommodation without the need to uproot and relocate.



The new accommodation will give GSPK Design the scope and freedom to combine their electronic and mechanical facilities and so streamline their production facilities.



Paul Marsh, Managing Director of GSPK Design Ltd said – “These are very exciting times for GSPK Design. Finally the message is getting around that there is a company based in North Yorkshire which can deliver electronic, PCB and product design; component procurement and complete product production from initial concept. Our ability to supply prototype design and manufacture through to low volume production is proving to be a crucial service to those innovative companies needing to get their product to market quickly."



Paul continues – “The service offering we provide cannot be competed with or delivered from sourcing offshore and, as a result, our reputation within the marketplace has grown significantly over the past twelve months. This important development has reflected in the amount of work coming through the door; and we have really needed to expand our facilities and workforce to cope with this demand."