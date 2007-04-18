NMI CEO elected as Chairman for UKEA

Derek Boyd, CEO of the National Microelectronics Institute (NMI), has been elected as Chairman of the UK Electronics Alliance (UKEA).

The UKEA is a grouping of the major trade associations within the electronics sector. Boyd replaces Ashley Evans who becomes CEO of the Electronics Knowledge Transfer Network (Electronics KTN).



The UKEA membership includes the following: AFDEC, the Association of the Franchised Distributors of Electronic Components; AIM UK, the Association for Automatic Identification and Mobile Data Capture; COG, the Component Obsolescence Group; Electronics Scotland; EMCIA, The electromagnetic compatibility Industry Association GAMBICA, the Association for Instrumentation, Control, Automation and Laboratory Technology; IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers Intellect, the trade association for the UK high-tech industry JEMI UK, the Joint Equipment and Materials Initiative; NMI, the trade association for the microelectronics industry in UK and Ireland; and the Welsh Electronics Forum.