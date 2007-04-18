Electronics Production | April 18, 2007
Mobile phones drive small/medium LCD<br>shipments past 3.8 billion units in 2007
As the mobile-phone arket goes, so goes the small/medium LCD market. Subscriber growth in emerging regions, combined with replacement and upgrade sales, will drive the mobile-phone market past the 1 billion unit mark for the first time in 2007, iSuppli Corp. predicts.
Largely because of this, shipments of small/medium LCDs—i.e. displays smaller than 10-inches in diagonal size that are used in devices like mobile phones, MP3 players, Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs) and many other products—will exceed 3.8 billion units this year, up 6.3 percent from 3.6 billion in 2006. Revenue will decline, dropping to $19.9 billion by 2011, falling at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3 percent from $22.7 billion in 2007 due to severe price erosion.
“The overall small/medium display market, which also includes monochrome character-segmented
displays used in digital clocks and other such applications, is changing to color and is adopting better-performing, higher-end Thin-Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) technology," said Vinita Jakhanwal, principal analyst, mobile displays, for iSuppli. “The market for small/medium color displays is set to grow to 2.1 billion units by 2011, expanding at a CAGR of 7 percent from
1.8 billion units in 2006. The small/medium TFT-LCD market will grow more aggressively at a 11 percent CAGR from 1.2 billion in 2007 to 1.9 billion in 2011."
Mobile phones are the largest application market for small/medium TFT-LCD displays, accounting for about 67 percent of sub-10-inch TFT-LCD display shipments. Shipments of mobile phones using TFT-LCDs are expected to exceed 835 million units in 2007, up 36 percent from 614 million in 2006, according to iSuppli. The market is set to grow to 1.3 billion units by 2011. However, in terms of
revenue, the mobile-handset TFT-LCD market will decline to $10.3 billion in 2011, decreasing at a CAGR of negative 2 percent from $11.1 billion in 2007 due to the price erosion.
Although growth is expected from other applications, iSuppli believes mobile handsets will continue to dominate small/medium display demand for the foreseeable future driven by the following factors.
“The overall small/medium display market, which also includes monochrome character-segmented
displays used in digital clocks and other such applications, is changing to color and is adopting better-performing, higher-end Thin-Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) technology," said Vinita Jakhanwal, principal analyst, mobile displays, for iSuppli. “The market for small/medium color displays is set to grow to 2.1 billion units by 2011, expanding at a CAGR of 7 percent from
1.8 billion units in 2006. The small/medium TFT-LCD market will grow more aggressively at a 11 percent CAGR from 1.2 billion in 2007 to 1.9 billion in 2011."
Mobile phones are the largest application market for small/medium TFT-LCD displays, accounting for about 67 percent of sub-10-inch TFT-LCD display shipments. Shipments of mobile phones using TFT-LCDs are expected to exceed 835 million units in 2007, up 36 percent from 614 million in 2006, according to iSuppli. The market is set to grow to 1.3 billion units by 2011. However, in terms of
revenue, the mobile-handset TFT-LCD market will decline to $10.3 billion in 2011, decreasing at a CAGR of negative 2 percent from $11.1 billion in 2007 due to the price erosion.
Although growth is expected from other applications, iSuppli believes mobile handsets will continue to dominate small/medium display demand for the foreseeable future driven by the following factors.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments