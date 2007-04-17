Telit extends agreement with Arrow to UK

Telit wireless solutions has extended its agreement with Arrow to cover the UK and Ireland after continued, collaboration in Nordic and Baltic countries and southern Europe.

On behalf of Telit, Arrow will distribute the complete Telit M2M modules product range with products such as the GE864-QUAD and GE864-PY modules, the smallest and the only ball grid array (BGA)-mounted GSM/GPRS modules on the market. BGA mounting increases reliability and reduces cost as no connectors are required. Additional features such as jamming detect & report, 'easyGPRS', integrated TCP/IP protocol stack and 'easyScan', which enables full GSM frequency scanning without the need for a SIM card, provide extended functionality at no extra cost.



Dominikus Hierl, President of Telit wireless solutions, says: “With the appointment of Arrow UK, we continue to build our presence in Europe and further support our strategy of becoming the foremost M2M solution provider."



Steve Clark, Director, Arrow Design Solutions, comments: “This agreement significantly strengthens our position in the rapidly growing M2M market. We look forward to building on Arrow's existing success with the Telit range in Europe."