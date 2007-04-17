Harting has taken some of its products in house

Harting is mixing its product portfolio with own manufactured connectors and those manufactured by others. The company has now taken some of it products and decided to run the manufacturing by their own. All so called D Sub crimp connectors are now manufactured at the company's own facility in Espelkamp, Germany. Harting is hoping to obtain more competitive prices by running the production of its connectors by their own.