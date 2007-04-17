Major Polish order to Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde and Schwarz has received a large order to supply its RandS SFU TV test platforms for Toshiba Information System's new LCD TV plant in Wroclaw, Poland.

Toshiba, which plans to begin producing LCD TVs at the factory in August 2007, will employ the test equipment for each of the new production lines. Rohde and Schwarz UK's sales and applications team are currently working closely with Toshiba's Plymouth based staff to ensure that the test systems and training are delivered to Plymouth for the end of April. The equipment will be configured into racks and then delivered to Poland.