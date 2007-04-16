Massive growth predicted for European EMS

MHM's latest analysis has shown that the top 20 European EMS players alone will increase CEE Electronics Design and Manufacture capacity by €3Bn.

Including other players this will mean an increase of €4Bn+ in total. This is the equivalent of 20 new €200M facilities or 40 new €100M facilities - just for EMS not counting OEM and ODM which will be much larger.