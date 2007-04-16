SEMI revises January and February<br>07 Book-to-Bill numbers

SEMI has released the corrections to the January and February book-to-bill reports. Corrected figures for January 2007 show the three-month average for bookings was $1.45 billion, with billings at $1.45 billion, and a ratio of 1.00.

Corrected figures for February 2007 show the three-month average for bookings was $1.40 billion, with billings at $1.43 billion, and a ratio of 0.98. The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.