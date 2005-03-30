Orbis to acquire Elektronikbolaget

Finnish based RF-specialist Orbit Group acquires Swedish competitor Elektronikbolaget. This acquisition will strengthen Orbits present in the Nordic region. Both companies are large distributors of Tektronix test- and measurement equipment as well as other major brands.

Orbit is a specialist in applications of RF, machine vision and fiber-optic technology. The business areas of Orbis Oy, founded in 1949, are custom-construction and integration of special components, full-service testing automation and technical support services. The total staff at Vantaa, Salo, Oulu, Tallinn, Stockholm, Dallas and China numbers about 280.



ElektronikBolaget AB was launched in 1990 as a distributor for test equipment. Its headquarter is based in Stockholm. Major distributor brands are Tektronix, Rohde & Scwarz, Leader, Dataman, Raytek, Promax och Escort.