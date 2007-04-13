Murata UK name new boss

Glenn Palmer has been promoted managing director of Murata U.K. He succeeds Dick Oram who has been the managing director since 1982.

Palmer was most recently sales and marketing manager for Murata U.K. and Ireland. Dick Oram will remain as chairman of the U.K. operation and managing director of Murata France, as well as continuing to have responsibility for Murata's overall marketing strategy from a pan-European perspective.