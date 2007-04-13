Sanyo starts production in Hungary

Last week evertiq reported on Sanyo, which will start making solar cell panels in Hungary. Yesterday, Sanyo Hungary Kft confirmed that it has started another production unit at its plant in Dorog Northern Hungary.

Currently 100 employees work at the new facility assembling cooling units for air conditioners. Sanyo will gradually increase the number of employees to 350 by end 2008. The new 8000 sqm assembly hall was built at a cost of $25 million.