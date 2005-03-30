SigmaTron to acquire Able Electronics

EMS company SigmaTron International Inc. has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Able Electronics Inc.

Able Electronics is headquartered in Hayward California and has additional manufacturing in Tijuana, Mexico.



"Combining with SigmaTron completes one of our strategic goals - increasing capabilities domestically while reducing time to market and total cost for our customer base. The Able team and I are excited about expanding our service offerings through the SigmaTron platform. With SigmaTron's international footprint, including a wholly-owned operation in China, we believe we will be in a position to offer our customers a wider range of solutions to their EMS requirements", Peter Dennis, Able's President, commented.