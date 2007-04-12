Cofluent opens USA Operations

CoFluent Design, a French Electronic System Level (ESL) company focused on delivering software solutions for early system architecture exploration and performance analysis, today announced the opening of its U.S. operations and the incorporation of CoFluent Design, Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of CoFluent Design.

Also announced today was the appointment of Mr. Hagay Zamir as the company's U.S. Business Development Director, in charge of developing CoFluent's business in North America.



The new office is located in San Jose. The decision to open the California office was made in response to growing customer demand and is a reflection of CoFluent's commitment to its U.S.-based customers and to enabling their development of optimized system architectures upstream of microarchitecture decisions. Mr. Hagay Zamir brings to CoFluent and its customers more than 10 years of experience in the field of system architecture exploration and performance analysis. In the ESL space, he has served as a technical lead, a marketing manager and in direct sales. Prior to joining CoFluent, Mr. Zamir worked for Summit Design, as the director of system architecture products. Before Summit, Mr. Zamir was engineering manager at CARDtools Systems Corp.