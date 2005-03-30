Dectron expansion puts Algutsrum on electronics map

The village of Algutsrum in southern Sweden will be an international electronics development centre when Dectron expands.

Evox Rifa subsidiary Dectron in Algutsrum is going to be a technical development centre for every one of Evox Rifa's factories in UK, China and Finland.



The company is now planning on an expansion of the site by about 1400 sqm. 10 to 15 new engineers will be employed.