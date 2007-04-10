Kemet appoints Banelec in France

For its product in France Kemet has appointed Banelec as their distributor. Banelec which is based in Trappes, France will represent Kemet's complete range of surface mount and thru-hole capacitor and inductor products.

Graeme Dorkings, Distribution Sales Manager EMEA, Kemet, said: 'Banelec completely fits the model we are looking for in a local distributor'. 'We believe they will be able to take Kemet's extensive portfolio of capacitive and inductive products to the French market and deliver the highest levels of service to their customers - a core value within Kemet's business'.