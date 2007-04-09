Sanmina-SCI cuts revenue<br>forecast on weak demand

EMS provider Sanmina-SCI has announced that for its second quarter ended March 31, 2007 the Company expects to report revenue of approximately $2.6 billion compared to previously provided guidance of $2.65-$2.75 billion.

The Company is not in a position to provide an update to earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2007 at this time. However, with the decline in revenue, the Company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be below its previously provided guidance. Full financial results will be provided during the Company's regularly scheduled earnings call on

Tuesday, April 24, 2007.



"The second quarter has historically been a seasonally weak quarter for us, but we experienced even greater weakness in demand over the last two to three weeks. The majority of this softness was in the communications and high-end computing end-markets, while the rest of the markets delivered to our expectations. We believe this weakness will be short-term and that the

business should improve in the second half of 2007," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2007 the Company anticipates reporting a decrease in inventory of at least $90 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalent of at least $100 million.