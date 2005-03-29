palmOne to Open Engineering Centre in Dublin

palmOne, Inc., a leader in handheld-computing and communications solutions, has announced it will open an engineering centre in Dublin, Ireland, the company's first such facility in Europe.

The centre will focus on core, leading-edge mobile technology to help palmOne accelerate the delivery of next-generation smartphones to European carriers and their customers. This announcement illustrates the strength of palmOne's commitment to Europe, one of the world's premier markets in the deployment of next-generation wireless networks.



"One of our corporate initiatives is to deliver more smartphones to more carriers faster," said Ed Colligan, palmOne president and interim chief executive officer. "We're delighted to announce this expansion of our engineering efforts in Europe. We're confident the developments out of Dublin will benefit future Treo smartphones sold to carriers and customers around the world."

Francois Bornibus, vice president, palmOne EMEA, said, "The European carriers are known for cutting-edge technology including the introduction of 3G networks and advanced messaging applications, and this centre will help the company align its products to take best advantage of high-speed networks being deployed in Europe."



The European Centre will be located in Swords, near Dublin's International airport, and is scheduled to open in summer 2005.