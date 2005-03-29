Huawei aiming for alliances

The Chinese telecom provider targets to double it's revenue from it's sales in foreign markets during the next few years, writes the Swedish business journal "Dagens Industri".

This will be managed by forming alliances rather than fighting on their own. Recently Huawei formed an alliance with the brittish Marconi. The terms of the agreement is to sell each others products. Siemens is an other of Huawei's partners.



The abroad sales for Huawei rose by 117 percent during 2004.