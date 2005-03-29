SMT & Inspection | March 29, 2005
Henkel hires new Product Manager
The electronics group of Henkel has announced the promotion of Giuseppe Caramella to the position of European Product Manager for solder materials.
Mr. Caramella’s new role will be to develop the solder materials family of products throughout Europe, especially in the fast-growing Eastern European marketplaces. In this expanded role, Mr. Caramella will serve as a front-line customer interface while communicating sales, marketing, and R&D agendas.
The introduction of Henkel's broad range of lead-free products to both existing and new customers constitutes a critical phase of new product development in the region. In executing the lead-free products and multiple Henkel programs, Mr. Caramella will coordinate internal and external training sessions while providing a range of tools and services to customers and Henkel sales personnel.
Giuseppe Caramella graduated from the Electronic High School in Milan, Italy. He has spent the past 12 years with Multicore, now a part of Henkel, in R&D, technical training, marketing, and sales positions. Most recently, he was responsible for Sales in the Italian territory with Henkel's Multicore product range.
According to Mr. Frank Ongkiehong, Henkel’s Director of Application Engineering and Marketing Europe, “Solder materials are the key product technologies of Henkel’s electronics assembly business. In order to strengthen our position in this technology it was very important to introduce this additional position in Europe, working hand in hand with our global Product Management and improving the link to our European customer base. We are very pleased that Mr. Giuseppe Caramella, who has 12 years experience in the solder market has taken responsibility of this new position.”
