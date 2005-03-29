Arrow opens in Latvia and Lithuania

Arrow has opened branch offices in Latvia and Lithuania to serve the needs of the rapidly growing markets in these Baltic States. The new companies, Arrow Latvia and Arrow Lithuania, incorporate Arrow’s existing representatives in each territory, the businesses of which have been acquired.

Arrow has had a highly successful association with Macro Riga in Latvia and Macro Kaunas in Lithuania for two years. Now, following the countries’ accession to the European Union in May 2004, businesses opportunities are flourishing on the back of increased foreign manufacturing investment and Arrow’s move is intended to meet this increased market opportunity.



Commenting on the opening, Hanno Septer, Arrow Baltic sales director, said: “By establishing operations in Latvia and Lithuania Arrow is able to tune its offerings to the needs of the local market environment. Here, our association with Macro Riga and Macro Kaunas has enabled us to gain significant market coverage with contract and original equipment manufacturers in areas such as medical, telecom and the utilities. This complements our established business in Estonia where there is a higher concentration of contract manufacturers.”