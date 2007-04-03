Xaar and Thin Film Electronics in agreement

Xaar plc and Thin Film Electronics ASA have entered into an agreement to jointly develop industrial inkjet methods and processes that can be used for producing printed memory applications efficiently and in high volumes suitable for commercial applications.

“Last year we demonstrated the world's first functional, fully printed memory together with Xaar. We will now prove our technology's manufacturability using industry standard ink–jet equipment for high volumes. The collaboration with Xaar will open up new exciting opportunities for the printed electronics industry, including many long sought after applications such as RFID-based electronic product codes"; says Johan Carlsson, CEO of Thin Film Electronics.



Werner Zapka, head of Xaar's Advanced Applications Technology team, stated that; “We have together with TFE already demonstrated a fully printed functional memory with unique characteristics using Xaar's ink–jet technology. As the printed electronics market continues to evolve and expand, we see numerous opportunities for products that include memory and a market need for our ink–jet solutions for production of printed electronics products in general. In this joint effort with TFE, we will demonstrate that our industrial ink-jet manufacturing technology is capable of controlling material properties to produce devices with desired electronic functionality. To verify this, we are under this joint development agreement planning to produce thousands of product samples at our manufacturing and development site in Järfälla, Sweden."