100 jobs to be threatend at De La Rue

De La Rue in Flen and Eskilstuna in Sweden, is now investigating to move great parts of it's production abroad. De La Rue has 380 employees and 100 of them are at risk of losing their job.

At least 100 assembling jobs on both sites are threatend. This is today announced by the Swedish television Östnytt. According to the labor union magazine Siftidningen, the operations are likely to be moved to China. De La Rue Cash Systems AB is developing cash-handling systems and products. De La Rue has a total workforce of 6300 employees in 31 countries and the company's turnover is about £524.8M.