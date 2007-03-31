Top Executives to Speak at iSuppli event

Top Executives to Speak About European Mobile and Electronics Markets at iSuppli event.

How is the rise of mobile applications impacting the global electronics and semiconductor industries? In what way is the increasing popularity of digital video entertainment transforming the mobile-phone market? What can technology companies do in order to successfully compete in Europe's fast-changing electronics supply chain? Learn the answers to these and other questions from top European technology executives and experts who will speak next month at iSuppli Corp.'s 2007 European Briefing Series and Flat Information Displays (FID) 2007 event.



The European Briefing Series will be held in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Apr. 24 and Wednesday, Apr. 25. iSuppli also will host its FID Europe 2007 event the following day on Thursday, Apr. 26.



Day one of the briefing will focus on the impact of mobility on the semiconductor and electronic equipment markets, while day two will be devoted to examining how to achieve success in the European technology value chain. FID Europe will examine the markets for displays that deliver content to mobile phones, televisions and digital signs.

On day one of the briefing, Ton van Kampen, vice president, business development for mobile and personal at NXP Semiconductors, will discuss the implications of the mobile market's continual process of remaking itself, and how it impacts business models, semiconductor suppliers, industry structure and strategic partnerships.



Day two of the briefing will feature Jean-Philippe Dauvin, former group vice president and chief economist for STMicroelectronics, and Mika Kavanti, head of system marketing and global DVB-H solution marketing at Nokia Multimedia. Both gentlemen will give their unique perspectives on the topic of mobilizing Europe for semiconductor success.



At FID 2007, Clemens von Braunmühl, section manager for product management in Europe for NEC Display Solutions, will offer the supplier perspective on how the mobile and television markets are affecting the display industry.