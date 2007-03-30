RoBAT opens design & sales office in UK

RoBAT Ltd has expanded it's UK headquarters with a new design and sales office at it's Cheshire base in Bollington.

The new premises will house the design, development and the sales and marketing functions of the company in RoBAT's push to extend their position as leading supplier of backplane testing systems. RoBAT will expand it's range of automatic backplane testing systems later this year with new releases to their range and see the head office expansion as a sign of their commitment to lead the market in backplane testing.



Commenting on the opening of the new office, Richard Frisk, Sales Manager said 'Developing to suit the ever-changing face of manufacturing is the key to providing our customers with the best test solutions; our new in-house capabilities will ensure that we meet that goal'.