Micrel grows within portable,<br>industrial and automotive

US based Micrel Semiconductor believes that automotive, industry and portable electronics will be fast growing segments. The company has approximately 1000 employees worldwide and its turnover for 2006 was 275 million dollars.

During the last ten years Micrel has grown approximately 22% per year. However during the latest five years the growth has been 12% per year. Sales are relative even over the different business segments, but in automotive, portable and industrial the company is experiencing significant growth.



"We have relative equal sales between the different business segments, the portable/wireless communication stands for 28% of the total turnover, wired communication 22%, industrial/automotive 26%, computer 21% and military 3%. We want to grow fast in most areas. In Europe we are growing in Portable, Industrial and Automotive", Micrel Semiconductors Nordic sales manager Magnus Grape told evertiq.



A subject in the industry has been the long lead times, however according to Magnus Grape, Nordic sales Manager the lead times are under control.



"We have good lead times on most of the products thanks to our own wafer fabs and our own test lines in Malaysia and Philippines. Only the TO-263/TO-220 capsules we see longer lead times, this depends on long lead times on the capsule producers", Magnus Grape told evertiq.