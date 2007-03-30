Assembléon names sole supplier in Russia

Assembléon's representative office, Assem Rus, will be the sole distributor for Assembléon's entire portfolio of products and services within the republics of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

From 1 April 2007 Assem Rus will be offering Assembléon SMT placement equipment solutions, alongside its full range of Installed Base Solutions (IBS) products and services. “I am delighted to announce the representative office Assem Rus," says Gus van der Feltz, Marketing Director at Assembléon. “This underlines our commitment to the Russian market, where the need for high volume solutions and value adding services is growing rapidly."

