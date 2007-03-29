Prismark: "Global PCB<br>market to shrink"

According to Analyst firm Prismark the global printed circuit board market will only grow by 4% on year in terms of production value. The PCB industry should prepare for the risk of seeing its on-year production value growth shrink to the newest lows ever since 2002, according to the analyst firm.

Prismark also stressed the rising role of Chinese PCB makers, saying that the pursuit of environmental protection may suppress market growth but should place positive impact over the entire PCB industry. Stricter requirements on environment protection may lower China PCB makers cost structure and technology transition. That may eventually slow down their expansions which may result in stabilizing price trends and better profitability.