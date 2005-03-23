Electronics Production | March 23, 2005
Jabil French operations awarded Aerospace Certification
American EMS-Provider Jabil Circuit, Inc. today announced that its Brest, France, operations have achieved EN 9100 certification – the European-region edition of the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) 9100 Quality Management System.
The 9100 standard was developed by the IAQG to help major aerospace companies ensure that their suppliers meet stringent standards for safety, reliability and quality. As a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) solutions to this industry, Jabil earned American-region AS 9100 certification for its Billerica, Mass., and St. Petersburg, Fla., plants in 2003, and expects its Singapore operations to achieve 9100 certification later this year.
“The Brest plant’s EN 9100 certification represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy for the aerospace industry,” said John Lovato, President of Jabil – Europe. “Once our Singapore operations have achieved this recognition, we will have 9100-certified facilities strategically positioned to deliver EMS solutions to aerospace manufacturers around the world.”
This industry has not historically capitalized on EMS solutions, but that situation is changing quickly. “Fierce competition is forcing OEMs to re-think how they deploy their limited resources. Those at the forefront are already teaming up with 9100-certified companies like Jabil for electronics manufacturing to speed product development, boost product reliability and lower total costs. This means they can focus internally on new-product development, sales and marketing,” Lovato said.
The aerospace market globally, and the European market in particular, is poised for dramatic growth, added Lovato. “We’re committed to being this industry’s major EMS provider.”
