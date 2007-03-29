Texim & Varta in distribution deal for Benelux

Varta Microbattery and Texim Europe have signed an agreement to further develop the market for battery solutions in the Benelux countries.

“There is a general trend towards more battery powered applications. Therefore we have been looking for the right partner for battery products as part of Texim Europe's strategy to offer complete solutions for our customers.", says Helmoed Gasthuis, Marketing Manager Benelux at Texim Europe.



As Original Equipment Manufacturer and Battery Designer Varta is particularly focussing on System Supply of miniature battery technologies for mobile communication, medical and electronic equipment. Especially with their Lithium PoliFlex and Easy-Pack technology.