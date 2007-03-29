Foxconn held first union meeting

Foxconn Technology Group in China, last weekend held its first ever trade union meeting. Located in Shenzhen's Longhua industrial zone, Foxconn employs more than 200,000 people. So far, 1,153 of them have joined the union.

Attended by more than 70 members, it was held to elect a chairman and establish two committees. Foxconn's public affairs manager, Chen Peng, was appointed as manager.



Foxconn's decision to set up a union came amid calls from the All China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) for joint ventures and foreign-owned companies in China to speed up the establishment of such organizations. "Our goal is that 80 percent of the foreign enterprises in the country will set up their own trade unions by the end of the year," Guo Jun, vice-director of ACFTU's legal department, told China Daily paper.