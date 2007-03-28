PCB-Pool introduces real-time service

PCB-Pool reports that they have launched "Watch ur PCB", a new online service available for their customers.

Customers can remotely follow each stage of the manufacturing. By accessing their online accounts they can see high-resolution images of the drilling, exposure, tin stripping, UV curing and Hot Air Levelling steps that their boards have just undergone.



These images are exact reproductions of the boards that the customer will receive. In the case of an unforeseen error the customer is now forewarned before the boards are finished. Beta-Layout can be notified of this and remedial steps can be taken such as sending new files in order to get a new production started immediately.



"Watch ur PCB" can also send customers these images in zip files, and if requested the customer can be informed by email of the availability of the latest images online. The client can oversee manufacture in a really integral way as well as archiving each image for future reference", PCB-Pool reports.