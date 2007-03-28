Analyst firm MHM has analysed companies providing outsourced R&D in Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

MHM found that EMS providers (e.g. Zollner) and component distribution (e.g. MSC) provided excellent marketing channels into OEMs in a business which is continuing in Germany although companies, such as Bebro, are expanding in the Czech Republic. Often the facilities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland are used to extract much larger value business for other West European, CEE or Asian facilities.From the 10 design competitors MHM analysed in the region MHM estimates the total available market to be around €340M - probably supported by more than 100 players. While there are only a handful of top tier players such as Zollner and MSC, there are a far larger number of mid and lower tier players making up this fragmented market which often depends on the supplier being very local to the customer.A significant number of the major players, in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland R&D market, grew their R&D activity from a component distribution base - examples here are MSC and Rutronik. The other most significant grouping grew R&D activities from an EMS base - players such as Zollner, Neways and Solid Semecs.The R&D facilities tend to be very specific - set up for particular technologies (such as ASICs) or particular customers.The € per hour rates obtained ranged from €60 to €120. A definite €/Hr rate is likely only to be obtained when companies quote against a particular package with identifiable elements as the hourly rate is dependent on type of R&D involved.