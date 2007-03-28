The situation for WiMAX during 2007

For WiMAX, 2007 will be the most critical year yet, as products based on Mobile WiMAX start to reach the market and major operators make their commitments and begin their build-outs for personal broadband and convergence services.

In Europe, the situation will be particularly interesting. Many regulators will make their decisions on how to allocate the important 2.5GHz spectrum, in effect ruling on whether WiMAX will have access to 3G-class frequencies, or will have to focus entirely on 3.5GHz until new spectrum options become available. In the 3.5GHz area, most major economies will have auctioned licenses by the end of 2007, spurring one of the most concentrated build-out programs in the world from the middle of the year, with particular growth opportunities in the eastern part of the continent and the Middle East.