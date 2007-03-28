Toshiba Europe boss to retire

Toshiba Electronics Europe has announced that Alfred Boersig, the company's Vice President of Business Operations, is to retire at the end of March 2007 after almost 20 years with the company.

Mr Boersig, 60, joined Toshiba in September 1987 and has held a number of key sales and marketing positions. During his tenure of the Business Operations role Boersig championed a number of Six Sigma initiatives including the deployment of a European ERP system that went live in 2006. This system will now form the basis of a new global ERP system that will be rolled out to other Toshiba Semiconductor sales companies in the coming years.