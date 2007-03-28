Sitronic starts pilot operation in Bosnia

Sitronics Telecom Solutions (formerly Strom telecom) has announced the launch of pilot operation of the company's Utilis Real-Time Smart Metering System in the electricity network of J.P. Elektroprivreda HZ HB, a regional electricity supplier in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The pilot will last for seven months during which the functionalities and performance of the UTILIS Real-Time Smart Metering System from SITRONICS TS will be tested with 184 metering devices in households. The UTILIS Real-Time Smart Metering System functionalities include remote read-offs, service control and data collection. The system could potentially be adopted for management of about 200,000 metering points within the J.P. ELEKTROPRIVREDA HZ network.



Founded in the Czech Republic in 1993, SITRONICS Telecom Solutions Czech Republic develops and produces communications equipment and ICT systems.