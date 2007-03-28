Sony Ericsson`s Sagem deal may<br>squeeze other vendors

The recent announced cooperation between Sony Ericsson and Sagem Communication may squeeze the current relationships that Sony Ericsson has with Arima Communications and Chi Mei Communication Systems.

Chi Mei Communication Systems a unit of Foxconn International Holdings, according to Chinese-language Commercial Times. Sony Ericsson may outsource production of mid-priced models to Sagem. The company has outsourced products like J100 and J120 to CMCS and K200 and K220 to Arima.

