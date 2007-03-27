WiMAX development slowing down?

According to market sources worldwide development of WiMAX products have cooled down recently. Some leading players in the WiMAX industry has been confirmed.

Ericsson reported earlier it will suspend its development of related WiMAX technologies and product

Sprint Nextel could slow down its deployment of WiMAX networks. The company has become more conservative about WiMAX, market rumors confirmed to Digitimes. Mitac Technology Corporation a notebook subsidiary of Mitac International in Taiwan recently closed its WiMAX business unit.